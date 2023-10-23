THE Great British Bake Off is the ultimate baking battle where passionate amateur baking fans compete to be crowned the UK's Best Amateur Baker.
Britain's best amateur bakers compete in the iconic white tent - all united in their aim to prove their baking skills and impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith
Channel 4's goose that lays the golden egg came under fire recently after a contestant had to exit the tent early in an earlier episode this week (October 18).
Halfway through Chocolate Week's technical challenge, Tasha Stones had to walk away from her kitchen area after feeling unwell.
We can confirm that Tasha has had to withdraw from Chocolate Week on Bake Off for medical reasons and will return in next week’s show. We can’t wait to see her back in the Tent and feeling much better. ❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/lkvW9o3jeb
After seeking medical advice and speaking to host Alison Hammond, it was decided that she needed to go home and recover, meaning she could not finish the week's baking challenges.
As a result of the former Clifton High School student's early departure, it was decided by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith not to eliminate any of the bakers this week.
Fancy being on the next show? Well, here is what you need to know.
Their invite reads as below:
Apply for Great British Bake Off 2024
Have you got what it takes to bake in the iconic white tent?
We’re looking for the next batch of bakers for the 15th series of The Great British Bake Off.
If you or someone you know is a Star Baker in the making then APPLY NOW.
Please note that your application will be received by member of Love Productions. Love Productions will process your personal data in accordance with their Privacy Policy.
Terms and conditions can be read HERE
If you cannot apply online and would like an application form posted to you, please email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk, stating your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number or phone us on 0117 456 8530.
GOOD LUCK!
The Great British Bake Off Team
The application deadline is 1pm on Tuesday 2nd January 2024
