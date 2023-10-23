Tesco Express in Cambrian Road has been closed for maintenance since Wednesday, October 11, due to water damage.

It is the second time in a month the store has been forced to close for repairs caused by water. The ongoing problem went into last year as in October 2022 the store closed because of remedial works.

Signs cover the supermarkets doors and windows warning customers of the stores closure.

One of the signs says: "Store is currently closed due to a maintenance issue.

“The nearest Tesco store is Clytha Park Express.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Tesco has now confirmed to the Argus it "(has) no further updates on when the store is likely to reopen at this time".

The supermarket chain also said it is "are working hard to resolve the issue".