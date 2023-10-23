PC Nathan Collings, 34, from Abertillery was remanded in custody last month after he pleaded guilty to stalking and three counts of controlling and coercive behaviour and two charges of threatening to disclose private sexual photographs or films.

The officer is due to be sentenced on November 7 at Swansea Crown Court.

Collings was dismissed without notice today by Gwent Police after an accelerated misconduct hearing was held in Cwmbran.

Chief Constable Pam Kelly said the officer has shown “predatory” behaviour and that it had been “driven by misogyny”.

She told the hearing: “There was an element of sexual gratification and gain.

“I’m appalled and disgusted by Nathan Collings’ behaviour.

“It falls well below the standards I expect of a serving police officer.

“I would like to thank the victims for coming forward.

“There’s no room for this type of heinous behaviour.”

Detective Sergeant Zoe Holmes from Gwent Police’s professional standards department said that Collings had been asked to attend the hearing but had declined to do so.

He was also not legally represented nor represented by a Police Federation member.

Chief Constable Kelly said Collings would be placed on the police barred list.

After he pleaded guilty, Swansea Crown Court heard the defendant had engaged in controlling behaviour by limiting the amount of time the women could spend with their family and friends, monitored their phones and social media accounts, used a pet camera to spy on them and used a tracking app on their phones.

In relation to the stalking charge, the prosecution said Collings would follow one of the women home, take her keys, enter her home without permission, monitor her social media account and watching her home while he parked up outside.

Some of the offences took place in Abertillery.