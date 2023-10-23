The driver of the 6.10am service from Cardiff to Cheltenham Spa was taken ill at Chepstow this morning, Network Rail told the Argus.

Trains running through the station were cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes due to a ‘problem that was being investigated.’

The main routes affected were the CrossCountry service between Cardiff Central and Birmingham New Street Nottingham and Transport for Wales between Maesteg and Cheltenham Spa.

Network Rail apologised for any inconvenience caused and confirmed that trains were now running normally.

A spokesperson from Network Rail said: “Unfortunately, the driver of the 6.10 service from Cardiff to Cheltenham Spa was taken ill at Chepstow this morning, leading to a number of cancellations, delays and diversions.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused to passengers. Trains are now running normally.”