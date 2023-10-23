Convicted sex offender Michael Harley left PC Jonathan Graham with a deep wound following the struggle, Newport Crown Court was told.

The victim was one of six police officers who had gone to the defendant’s home in Blackwood to investigate an allegation he’d breached his sexual harm prevention order.

They could see through a window that Harley was armed with a 12-inch kitchen knife and he refused to open the door before finally leaving them into his house.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt said the defendant picked up the weapon again once the police officers were inside and two of them grappled with him to get him to release it.

Harley was threatened with a Taser that was pointed at him and the knife was eventually prised from his grasp.

The 33-year-old PC Graham sustained a 2cm cut to the top of the index finger on his right hand which he needed hospital treatment for.

It has left him with a permanent scar.

He said in a victim impact statement that the assault has left him feeling “stress and anxiety” and he has problems sleeping.

Harley, aged 35, of Cefn Fforest Avenue, Cefn Fforest pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

The offence took place more than a year ago on July 21, 2022 and it put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed for being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

Nothing came out of the investigation the defendant had breached his sexual harm prevention order leading up to the police visit.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for sexual activity with a child.

Jeffrey Jones representing him said Harley has “mental health issues and learning difficulties”.

He added: “The defendant has no relevant previous convictions and he does have some remorse.”

The judge, Recorder David Elias KC, jailed Harley for 20 months but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

The defendant will have to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was fined £50 and will have to pay a £187 victim surcharge.