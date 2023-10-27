CHEPSTOW'S inaugural SpudFest proved a huge hit with people of all ages enjoying a day of potato-based sports events, activities, talks and cookery demonstrations in the town's Drill Hall and on the riverbank.

The event was organised by Chepstow Town Council and came about after people in the town christened a new sculpture on the riverbank 'a baked potato'.

The sculpture, which is of a silver pebble, was installed in March to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Wales Coast Path which starts/finishes in the border town.

South Wales Argus: Chepstow SpudFest fun. Picture: Ian AglandA brass band at Chepstow SpudFest.  Picture: Ian Agland.

South Wales Argus: Chepstow SpudFest sports events proved a huge hit. Picture: Ollie BarnesA potato race held as part of Chepstow Spudfest. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Chepstow SpudFest sports events proved a huge hit. Picture: Ollie BarnesLittle ones enjoying a spud sack race. Picture: Ollie Barnes.

South Wales Argus: Demonstration: Dale Rooke shares his recipe for Bombay potatoes. Picture: Helen Livesey-Jones: Dale Rooke shares his recipe for Bombay potatoes. Picture: Helen Livesey-Jones.

 