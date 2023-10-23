AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place in Monmouthshire, closing the road for two days.
The closure along Highbeech Farm Lane is to urgently repair a water leak and a signed diversion has been put in place, according to Monmouthshire council.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water is undertaking repair work.
The closure will be in place until (and including) Wednesday 25 October.
A spokesperson from Monmouthshire council said: “Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along Highbeech Farm Lane, in order to urgently repair a water leak.
“It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) 25/10/23. A signed diversion is in place.”
