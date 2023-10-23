Anytime Fitness, on Windsor Road, Penarth, was forced to shut its doors on October 20 in what is described as an "unfortunate and surprising closure".

On the door of the gym is a letter written by Project Three Developments saying the landlord has “re-entered” the property and as a result the lease is “forfeited”.

Anytime Fitness Penarth put on their Instagram that the closure is “temporary” and they are working hard to get the situation resolved.

In a cryptic message, the gym also posted: “We can assure you there is another side to this story”.

Anytime Fitness wrote on their Instagram: “Dear members, please accept our deepest apologies for this unfortunate and surprising temporary closure to our beloved gym.

"We can assure you that we are working tirelessly to get this situation resolved.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to go into detail about what has happened for legal reasons, but we can assure you there is another side to this story.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, the gym is closed.

"Thanks for your patience while we are working hard to resolve this issue. Reopening is a matter of urgency for us.

"We will not charge fees for the days we are closed.

"We apologise to you, our community, for this significant inconvenience.”

The gym in Penarth (Image: Newsquest)

This letter has been put on the door (Image: Newsquest)

Anytime Fitness Penarth is one of only two Anytime Fitness' in South Wales with the other in Swansea.

On the door of the gym are two A4 sheets of paper with the word ‘closed’ printed in big bold print and a letter from Project Three Developments, saying: “The landlord has re-entered the property in accordance with the landlord's power under clause 40 (breach of contract) of the lease.

“The lease is forfeited and the premises has been secured.

Doors to the gym, firmly shut (Image: Newsquest)

“No one can enter the premises unless they have authorisation by the landlord.

“Any attempt to enter the property without the landlord's authority may be a criminal offence.”

We’ve contacted both Anytime Fitness and Project Three Development and will give you an update on the situation as soon as we get it.