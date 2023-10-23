Thousands of motorists make the journey into Newport via the A48 Southern Distributor at junction 28 of the M4 and today they would have got a surprise as a van was engulfed in flames on the side of the road next to Tredegar Park.

South Wales Fire Service was on the scene at just after 2pm.

Dramatic photos show the van on the side of the road, facing the direction of Newport, almost entirely covered in flames.

Two crews from Duffryn and Roath fire stations battled the blaze which a fire service spokesperson said destroyed the campervan.

Police officials were also on the scene closing the road as firefighters brought the situation under control.

The vehicle was destroyed (Image: Newsquest)

A section of the A48 Southern Distributor was closed by police (Image: Newsquest)

Dramatic scenes in Newport today (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At approximately 2:09pm, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a vehicle fire on Tredegar Park roundabout on Newport Road.

“Crews from Duffryn and Roath Fire Station attended the incident, alongside emergency services colleagues.

“The campervan was destroyed by the fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 2:39pm.”

Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a van on fire on the A48 Cardiff Road at around 2.10pm."