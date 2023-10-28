Duffryn Farm, near Abergavenny, includes a traditional farmhouse, a barn conversion, a cottage, an array of agricultural and farm buildings, and more among approximately 173.09 acres of land.

The Duffryn is in Llanvapeley and 4.5 miles from Abergavenny and 11.9 miles from Monmouth which both offer an abundance of shops, places to dine, and amenities.

Let’s take a quick look around the farmhouse which is being marketed by Powells and is listed on Rightmove…

Travelling down the farm drive there is an “impressive” looking farmhouse within a “lovely” garden space which overlooks traditional buildings with yard space to the front and pasture fields to the back.

Stepping inside is a “welcoming” reception room – to the right is a “delightful” living room boasting a wood burning stove.

This “flows through” into a traditional farmhouse kitchen which includes fitted units sand a Jotul wood burning stove. It also boasts a walk-in pantry and has stairs to the first floor.

Meanwhile, the dining room is enhanced by an “exquisite” feature fireplace and dual aspect windows over the front and side gardens.

The ground floor of the farmhouse also includes a cloakroom/bathroom, access to the cellar, plus a rear cartel (with wood burning Jotul stove, fitted units, and access to the courtyard – which is also accessible through the cellar).

On the first floor are four large bedrooms (one with a dressing room), a single room, two further double rooms, plus a family bathroom.

Outside the farmhouse, which could benefit from modernisation, is a private courtyard with traditional stone buildings, a garden potting shed, log store, and an outdoor WC.

Also within this listing is Llan-Y-Mynach Barn (a let dwelling) which has “ample” parking areas, includes:

A kitchen and living area with French doors to a “delightful” sun terrace;

A largen open plan living and dining room with a central fireplace housing a wood burning stove;

Three double bedrooms (including an en-suite);

Family bathroom.

There is also Duffryn Cottage (another let dwelling) which, similarly to the other buildings, offers privacy and parking. Here a rear porch leads into the kitchen which boasts an oil-fired Rayburn, fitted units, and an electric hob.

Within the cottage is also a small hallway, a living room with wood burner, a family bathroom, and three bedrooms on the first floor (accessed through the landing).

Dufrryn Cottage benefits from an elevated position offering “spectacular” views of the Skirrid and surrounding countryside.

Along with these iconic buildings the listing includes traditional and agricultural buildings with offer “significant potential for other uses” plus plenty of farmland – including Grade II arable land suitable for a “wide range of spring and winter crops”.

For the full listing, which offers a more in-depth look at the buildings and surrounding land, visit https://shorturl.at/boA01