Bidding starts from noon on Tuesday, November 7 and end from 5pm on Thursday, November 9.

Milner Street, Newport

Being sold as a single lot, 1 Milner Street, Newport, offers an end-of -terrace house and a large plot of land to the rear. They are listed with a guide price of £135,000-plus. The side alley gives access to the rear of the property and the land. Situated in a no through road, the house has two reception rooms, kitchen, cloakroom, bathroom and two bedrooms plus a front garden and small rear courtyard with side access. The land has gated access via the alley and given the regeneration in the area could lend itself to a multi-property development, subject to the necessary consents. There is a large outbuilding divided into two with a useful car inspection pit. In addition there is a small outbuilding/WC.

Powell Street, Abertillery

A three-bedroom, mid-terrace property 55 Powell Street, Abertillery, listed with a guide price of £55,000-plus, is situated a short distance from the town centre. The property appears to be in fair order and ready for letting. On the ground floor is a good size open plan lounge/diner with fitted kitchen and bathroom. The first floor offers three bedrooms. Benefits include double glazing, gas central heating (untested) and solar panels. Typically properties in good order can achieve in the region of £650 - £700 per calendar month.

The Ellipse, Griffithstown, Pontypool

Three-bedroom, end-of-terrace property 17 The Ellipse, Griffithstown, Pontypool, sits on a generous corner plot and offers much potential. It has a guide price of £112,000-plus. The property has been vacant for some years and will require modernisation but there is scope for extending to either the side or rear. On the ground floor are two reception rooms and a kitchen. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The front side and rear provide gardens with side driveway. The property is close to schools, local shops, take-aways, picturesque walks, cycle path, and the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

Colston Place, Newport

A good size three-bedroom property ideal for a first time buyer or buy to let investment and situated in a convenient location, number 1 Colston Place, Newport, has a guide price of £120,000-plus. The property, which has been refurbished by the current owner, has entrance porch, open plan lounge/diner with newly fitted kitchen and ground floor cloakroom on the ground floor. There are three bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.

Caerphilly Road, Bassaleg

A substantial three bedroom semi detached house with garage 48 Caerphilly Road, Bassaleg, is listed with a guide price of £135,000-plus. The property is situated in one of Newport’s most sought-after locations with renowned local schools, a great range of amenities and excellent road links to the M4. The property requires improvement but benefits from mostly UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested). There is a garden and drive to front leading to a garage, spacious rear garden with lawned area and greenhouse.

Osbourne Place, Poplars Road, Mardy, Abergavenny

Number 2 Osbourne Place, Poplars Road, Mardy, Abergavenny, is an opportunity to acquire a block of two self-contained flats in the semi-rural village of Mardy north of the bustling market town of Abergavenny. The flats, which are listed with a guide price of £140,000-plus, are being sold with well established tenants who are keen to remain long term. The property has a forecourt, side area with parking which leads to a rear garden.

Harcourt Street, Ebbw Vale

Traditional two-bedroom, mid terrace property 4 Harcourt Street, Ebbw Vale, listed with a guide price of £70,000-plus and is just a short walk from the town centre. The property is currently occupied by a tenant who would like to remain. It has a yearly income of £6,600, making it an ideal investment. The ground floor offers open plan lounge/diner and fitted kitchen. On the first floor are two bedrooms and a sizeable bathroom. The rear has pedestrian access to the rear, storage shed and decked sitting area.

Park Street, Cwmcarn

A three-bedroom, mid-terrace property with garage, 16 Park Street, Cwmcarn, has a guide price of £110,000-plus. The property has been let until recently and has enjoyed good occupancy levels. It has UPVC double glazing and gas central heating (not tested), a fitted kitchen with appliances and bathroom suite. Cwmcarn has a good range of amenities and shops and for those that enjoy the great outdoors the nearby Cwmcarn Forest offers a wealth of activities.

Greenways, High Street, Newbridge

Greenways, High Street, Newbridge, is a substantial semi detached residence with garage and land to the rear. It has a guide price of £145,000-plus. It needs upgrading but has gas central heating (not tested) and double glazing, and it also retains some original features. There is a small conservatory at the rear. There is a front and rear garden with storage building and gate to a paddock area offering scope for parking and a garage set to the left. The town of Newbridge benefits from a great range of shops and amenities and has a railway station.

Llan Road, Abertridwr

A mid-terraced house with wooded outlook to the rear 48 Llan Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, has a guide price of £76,000-plus. Accommodation includes lounge, kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom, and two bedrooms. The rear gravelled garden includes a raised patio area and rear lane access, which is currently blocked. Recently let for £600pcm the property, which is being sold with vacant possession, may well realise a monthly rental of approximately £675pcm.