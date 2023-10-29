We have compiled a list of some of the best ice-skating rinks across South Wales.

1. Secret Garden Ice Rink, Pontypool

As part of the festive celebrations this year, the Secret Garden’s ice rink will be open for the third year in a row.

This year, rink will be available to charities and non-profit organisations at a heavily discounted price, and it will also be accessible to those with additional needs.

The centre is open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays, but they do advise that their opening hours are impacted by the weather.

You can find the Secret Garden in Mamhilad, Pontypool, NP4 0JE.

2. Celtic Manor, Newport

One of the most popular family destinations every festive season, this year is no different.

The manor’s traditional indoor skating rink at the ICC Wales will provide fun for all the family, whether you are a complete beginner or a seasoned skater.

After skating, families are welcome to try out the festive food, drink and gift stalls. Each session is 30 minutes and tickets are available from £8 with aids from £4. Sessions are available to book now, from Friday, December 15 to Tuesday, January 4.

Celtic Manor can be found at Coldra Wood, The Usk Valley, Chepstow Rd, Newport NP18 1HQ.

3. Planet Ice, Cardiff

Also known as the Vindico Arena, this indoor ice rink is perfect if you want some family time on the ice or you are keen to learn to skate.

Public skating is available to book online, with a general admission price of £10 and skate hire costing £2.70. There are generally two sessions a day, in the afternoon and evening, with sessions available from this week, right the way through the year.

There are special learn-to-skate classes available, with the next ones due to start on Monday, November 6. You can find more information on their website.

Planet Ice can be found at Olympian Drive, Cardiff, CF11 0JS.

4. Trago Mills Centre, Merthyr Tydfil

This play centre doubles up as an ice rink during the festive season, with a special Winterfest event back for its second year.

Each session is 45 minutes long, with adults costing £11.95 and children 14 and under at £9.95. There is also a limited selection of skating aids available for an extra £4.99.

This year there will be Ice Bumper Cars available on a pay as you go basis. The ice rink will be open from 4pm-8pm on weekdays and 10am-8pm on weekends, between Friday, November 17 and Sunday, December 31. These times may change due to weather.

You can find the ice rink at Trago Mills Centre, Merthyr Tydfil, CF48 1HT.

5. Winter Wonderland Ice Rink, Barry

This ever-popular winter funfair and ice rink is back and bigger than ever this year. The ice rink is being put in a better place in the fair this time around and will include a bar and food stalls.

The rink will be part of the bigger Winter Wonderland Funfair on Barry Island this Christmas.

As part of the fun, there will be a competition in place for a family skate package with ride tokens, and there is a possibility of a similar package for large groups such as schools or parties. To find out more, head to their website or Facebook page.

The Winter Wonderland Ice Rink can be found at Barry Island Pleasure Park, Friars Road, Barry, CF62 5TJ.