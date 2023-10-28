It is not an easy question because there are so many possible answers. Most people scratched their heads for a while before sharing their wish.

Some people pointed to the number of closed shops on the high streets. We tallied the retail units between The Carpenters Arms on High Street and St Paul's Church on Commercial Street in September and found 1 in 3 were closed, shuttered or plastered in old leaflets.

Others pointed to the variety of shops, suggesting the area needed a "fabulous" new flagship store in the wake of Debenhams or more independent retailers as in Newport Market and Market Arcade.

Climate change minister Julie James visited Newport earlier this month to see the impact of £17.9 million in regeneration funding over the last five years.

Speaking to the Argus after the visit, she said: "The idea is to make it a destination that attracts footfall. The money’s been used to transform the library and museum, Newport Market – which is an amazing transformation – and Market Arcade, which I was very impressed with.

“I found myself thinking – I’d really like to come here with my friends for a night out. And that’s the point, isn’t it? It’s about attracting people into the city centre and making them want to come and spend their money."

Others pointed to issues such as homelessness and e-scooters and highlighted the room for improvement on Commercial Street.

Dawn Hooper, a Newport native who now lives in Bishton, said: "I'd like to see the city centre restored - beautiful buildings bringing tourism into the area."

Nicholas Evans, also from Newport, said: "I have suggested some daft things like having a shop above the Transporter Bridge."

Others only had good words to say. A visitor from Taiwan said: "This is my first visit to Wales. This place is beautiful for us because I've never seen such beautiful buildings, or the streets."

Another shopper, after a long and hard think, reasoned: "Everything's OK for me. It's OK."