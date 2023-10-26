Steve Adams, a retired greengrocer who lived in Crickhowell, died on 18 October aged 61.

Mr Adams started feeling unwell in September 2022 and was diagnosed with muscle pain. He was told to go home and rest. Just months later, in January 2023, the father was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Tiffany Adams, who was Steve’s main carer, said her kind and caring father became well known in Abergavenny and made wreaths at Christmas.

Steve Adams died on 18 October 2023 aged 61 (Image: Tiffany Adams)

Tiffany said: “He was a kind caring bubbly funny guy who had the best banter, and you would never win an argument with him.

“In September 2022 he went to doctors with back pain, he got told to go and rest as it was muscle pain.

“In Christmas 2022 he was in agony and went to the doctors just after Christmas. Dad was ordered to have an X-ray and in January 2023 the doctors called to say that he had a shadow which was likely cancer.

“He had a CT scan which showed two tumours and got ordered for emergency radiotherapy. He had 10 rounds in February which shrunk the tumours and by June there was results.”

The 61-year-old who was originally from Plymouth, moved to Wales to open P&G Wholesales in Newport with his friend.

Steve with his children Tiffany and Max (Image: Tiffany Adams)

Steve then became extremely ill with sepsis in July 2023 and received the tragic news that the cancer had spread.

The much-loved father spent his dying days at home with his family.

Tiffany said: “In July he was extremely ill with Sepsis and got taken to The Grange, he was then in Nevill Hall for 8 weeks.

“Here we were told his cancer had spread to his liver and there was nothing else they could do.

“Dad came from hospital in September and spent the rest of his life at home with his family.”

In a Facebook post Tiffany described her father as 'Mr Abergavenny' and said that her father 'thought a lot of his customers.'

The post received over 1,000 likes with the public taking to send their well-wishes to Steve's family and pay tribute the much loved member of the community.