Representatives of the GP Committee Wales have urged the Welsh Government to come back to the negotiating table with an offer that provides “security and sustainability for practices and patients alike”.

Nearly 1 in 5 surgeries have closed in the last decade leaving GPs responsible for an “unmanageable” number of patients, the chair of General Practitioners Committee Wales has said.

Health minister Eluned Morgan says the government cannot afford to increase their offer without additional funding from Westminster.

Cleo Jones, manager at The Practice of Health surgery in Barry, told BBC Radio Wales on Wednesday, Wednesday, October 25, that she understood why so many staff were leaving primary care.

"In the last six months, I've lost three receptionists - and I'm one of the lucky ones compared to my colleague practices. They've lost a lot more," she said.

Asked why surgeries were losing employees, she said: "Payment. Salary. We still haven't had our 6 per cent increase, so we can pass that down to our staff.

"Staff leave because they haven't got to be abused on the telephone. They can leave if they can get a better job, more money, no abuse - which is understandable. You can't blame them for going."

Chair of GPC Wales Dr Gareth Oelmann says GPs face “unsustainable pressure” with persistent difficulties in recruiting permanent staff and some cases of extreme burnout causing hospitalisation.

“General Practice does not have sufficient funds for workforce, premises or services to meet the growing needs of patients,” he said.

“This is already undermining patient safety, and we are clear, without investment from Welsh Government, the future of the service is at real risk of collapse.

“It will be particularly galling to the profession across Wales that there is nothing resembling a rescue package for general practice on the table. We have been absolutely clear that practices and patients will suffer because of it.”

Dr Rowena Christmas, chair of the Royal College of GPs in Wales and a GP in Monmouthshire, has said GP surgeries are the “bedrock” of the NHS.

“If we’re able to do our job well, everything else in the NHS will work well as well.

“I think they need to find the money. If they don’t give us our money, we’re going to lose our staff," she said.

Eluned Morgan, minister for health and social services, says she understood the "strength of feeling" that exists among GPs about the need for a pay offer that reflects their pressures and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

She said the Welsh Government’s offer was restrained by “tight budgets brought about by economic mismanagement by the UK Government and high levels of inflation".

“Without additional funding from UK Government, we are not in a position to currently increase that offer.

“We will continue to press them to pass on the funding necessary for full and fair pay rises for public sector workers," the minister said.

"We remain committed to working with unions and we are available for further talks with the General Practitioners Committee Wales at any stage.”