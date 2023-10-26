Darren Eason, 52, from Pontypool targeted Asda, Aldi, WH Smith and Superdrug in Cwmbran and Tesco and B&M in Abergavenny.

The defendant pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft.

The offences took place between August 3 and October 5, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Eason, of Clarence Street, committed the offences whilst the subject of a suspended prison sentence.

He was jailed for 32 weeks.