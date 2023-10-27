IESTYN WILLIAMS, 23, of East Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 23 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Cardiff Road on October 5.

He was fined £615 and must pay a £246 surcharge and £85 costs.

DAVID SPENCER, 20, of Maesglas, Newport was banned from driving for 28 days after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 63mph in a 30mph zone while riding a motorbike on the A48 on the SDR on July 9.

He was fined £153 and must pay £90 costs and a £61 surcharge.

ANDREW MARTIN, 48, of Hoelion Grove, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,023 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR on June 27.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

STEVEN O’NEILL, 40, of Corelli Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on George Street on March 27.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

CHARLOTTE PEARSON, 29, of Bessemer Drive, Newport must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on February 26.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

EMMA WALSH, 43, of Tillery, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

SZYMON SZYMANSKI, 36, of Gwern Berthi Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach on May 20.

He was fined £276 and must pay £110 in a surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE DAVIES, 41, of Kennard Terrace, Crumlin must pay £141 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Cook’s Tyres on October 3.

TERENCE METHUEN, 60, of Wayne Close, Llanishen, Monmouthshire must pay £140 in a fine and a surcharge for driving without care and attention on Bulwark Road, Chepstow on February 10.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

CARLY JANE MORGAN, 30, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, Abergavenny must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Hereford Road on April 14.

Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MARK POWELL, 34, of Mountbatten, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £280 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and without a licence on High Street on January 22.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.