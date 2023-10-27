Paul Knight – who will be celebrating his 56th birthday on Tuesday, October 31 – has gained a reputation for his Hallowe’en displays on Grenville Terrace, Rogiet, and this year he is using it to help raise cash for charities close to the family's heart.

“We usually get away for my birthday, or we do a birthday party for my grandkids,” said Mr Knight. “I just love Hallowe’en. We’ve been building things for a couple of weeks.”

Violet died in August, aged 11 months, from a genetic condition called TBCK which can cause a wide range of symptoms including difficulties swallowing and breathing, weak bones, epilepsy and developmental delay.

“Violet’s mum and dad have got two little boys and a little girl just finalised the family. It was very, very sad for us all,” he said.

“Unfortunately, because it’s so rare, it’s one of those things that’s last on the list to look at. People in the hospitals had just never seen it before."

One estimate from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia puts the number of cases globally at only 35.

Despite numerous trips to the hospital, Violet was not diagnosed until she was nine months old. Her mother is now “on a mission” to raise awareness of TBCK - as well as crucial funds for research.

“She has been raising money with a raffle and we thought – we get a considerable amount of traffic and footfall past our house, why not use it for fundraising?” said Mr Knight.

The spooky exhibit includes werewolves, spiders and skeletons, as well as sensors which trigger music when daring visitors walk by.

“We like to build the atmosphere, just to scare them a bit. The last time we did it, we had a reputation as the scariest house in Rogiet.

"Our grandkids love it,” said Mr Knight.

“Some kids come in to take a look, rather than peek over the fence. They’re going to come back on Hallowe’en to get sweets."

The family are fundraising for three charities that helped Violet: The TBCK Foundation, Ty Hafan, and Noah's Ark Children's Hospital. You can donate here.