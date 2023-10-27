Ethan Pope, 21, faces allegations of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

The prosecution claims they took place in Gwent and in Bude between February 8 and October 19.

No pleas were entered by the defendant.

Pope, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before the crown court on November 20.

The defendant was remanded in custody.