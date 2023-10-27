Having crunched the numbers on collisions, travel time, speed cameras and bus routes, Newport has come out in sixth place in a list of the 25 biggest cities in the UK by population size.

Stoke-on-Trent top the list from van hire company Northgate ahead of another Welsh city – Swansea – in second place.

Sunderland, Coventry and Birmingham complete the top five.

Newport, in sixth, beats the likes of Wolverhampton and London thanks to particularly low numbers of road collisions, bus routes, cycle routes and speed cameras.

The figures have been calculated per 10 square miles so that city size does not affect the results. Every 10 square miles, Newport averages five yearly collisions, 12 bus routes, six cycle lanes and just one speed camera.

Overall, Newport scored 7.7 out of 10.

Nottingham, Sheffield, Bristol, Manchester and Leicester make up the bottom five of this driving conditions list.