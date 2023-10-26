Matthew Back, 53, has been charged with causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the Risca area two years ago.

The defendant appeared at Newport Crown Court wearing a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie.

No plea was entered by Back and he is due back in court on January 18 next year.

A provisional trial date of March 14, 2024 was set by Judge Carl Harrison with a time estimate of two days.

Back was represented by Harriet Ealdon and the prosecution by Kirsten Murphy.

The defendant, of Miskin Crescent, Miskin, Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf was granted unconditional bail.

Back played club rugby for Pontypridd and won four caps for Wales in 1995.