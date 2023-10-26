A FORMER Wales rugby international and current teacher has appeared in court accused of attacking a boy.
Matthew Back, 53, has been charged with causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the Risca area two years ago.
The defendant appeared at Newport Crown Court wearing a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie.
No plea was entered by Back and he is due back in court on January 18 next year.
A provisional trial date of March 14, 2024 was set by Judge Carl Harrison with a time estimate of two days.
MORE NEWS: Valleys legend dies at 68 – tributes paid to popular rugby player and policeman
Back was represented by Harriet Ealdon and the prosecution by Kirsten Murphy.
The defendant, of Miskin Crescent, Miskin, Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf was granted unconditional bail.
Back played club rugby for Pontypridd and won four caps for Wales in 1995.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article