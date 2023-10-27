Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for that special someone, catching up with friends or family for a festive drink or just looking to get into the Christmas spirit, Christmas Markets have it all.

Whether you looking for somewhere locally or a special Christmas Market a little further afield, we've rounded up some of the best ones to visit this festive season.

The best Christmas Markets in South Wales to visit in 2023

Cardiff Christmas Market

When: Thursday, November 9 to Saturday, December 23

Where: The main shopping pedestrian areas in Cardiff City Centre - St John Street, Working Street, Trinity Street and Hills Street.

The Cardiff Christmas Market was recently named among the best in the UK.

The 2023 market is set to feature everything from pet accessories, candles, and artwork to food, drinks and clothing.

For more information visit the Cardiff Christmas Market website.

Myddfai Christmas Craft Fair

When: December 7 (10am - 4pm)

Where: Myddfai Community Hall and Visitor Centre, Myddfai, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, SA20 0JD

You will find a wide range of local crafts and cakes available at the Myddfai Christmas Craft Fair, as well as games and a quiz.

To get you well and truly in the festive spirit mulled wine and mince pies along with other tasty refreshments will also be available.

Entry is Free. Visit the Myddfai website for more information.

Christmas at Tredegar House

When: December 1 to 23

Where: Tredegar House, Pencarn Way, Newport, NP10 8YW

While not necessarily a specific Christmas Market, there are a range of festive events and activities going on at the National Trust's Tredegar House in the lead-up to Christmas:

Christmas Sparkle - from December 1 (festive lights and decorations on display throughout the gardens and in the mansion house)

Late Night Christmas Openings - see the Tredegar House website for exact dates and times

Family Festive Weekends - Saturday and Sundays: December 9, 10, 16 and 17 (Christmas singalongs and special guests – Ebenezer Scrooge and Santa)

Sero's wreath-making workshops - December 1 and 3 (10am - 12:30pm or 1:30pm - 3:30pm) - £55 per person

Christmas at Tredegar House has always been a magical time, and this year we are expecting to bring much more sparkle and cheer than ever before… Come and see us from December 1st to embrace this special month. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/HrItyH3V1s — NT Tredegar House (@NTTredegarHouse) October 14, 2023

Caerphilly

Visit Wales said Caerphilly should be high on your list of places to visit this festive season.

There are Winter Food & Craft Markets taking place in four of the borough's town centres - taking place on different Saturdays:

Ystrad Mynach Winter Food & Craft Fair - November 18

Blackwood Winter Food & Craft Fair - November 25

Caerphilly Winter Food & Craft Fair - December 2

Bargoed Winter Food & Craft Fair - December 9

As well as Christmas gifts, each market will feature food, drink and family entertainment.

Vale Makers Christmas Market

When: Saturday, December 2 (10am - 4pm)

Where: Cowbridge Town Hall, High Street, Cowbridge, CF71 7DD

Vale Makers Markets are held throughout the year with some lovely gifts made by local craftspeople available.

These same beautiful gifts but with a Christmas twist to them will be available at the Vale Makers Christmas Market on December 2.

The Vale Makers will also be holding a Christmas Market in Penarth on Sunday, November 5 at Penarth Pier Pavillion.

For more information on either of these markets visit the Vale Makers website.

Other Christmas Markets to visit in Wales

Aberglasney Winter Fair, Carmarthenshire - December 1 to 3

Llandudno Christmas Extravaganza - November 16 to 19

Portmeirion Food & Craft Festival - December 1 to 3

Winterfest, Conwy - December 9

Hay Festival Winter Weekend - November 23 to 26

The Royal Welsh Winter Fair, Builth Wells - November 27 and 28

Pembroke Castle Christmas Market - November 24 to 26

The Queens Hall Narberth Christmas Market - November 24 to 26

For more information on any of the above Christmas Markets visit their website.