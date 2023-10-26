Our live feed has now finished.
- Heavy congestion on the A4042 in Cwmbran
- Police, fire service and ambulance personnel in attendance
- Collision involving two cars near the Rechem roundabout
- Four patients have been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here