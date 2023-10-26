Summary

Four patients taken to hospital after crash in Cwmbran

Traffic
Cwmbran
By Sam Portillo

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Heavy congestion on the A4042 in Cwmbran
  • Police, fire service and ambulance personnel in attendance
  • Collision involving two cars near the Rechem roundabout
  • Four patients have been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for further treatment

