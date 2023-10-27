Mohammed Ali, 22, Mohammed Jalal, 25, both from Newport pleaded guilty to committing the offence after appearing before the city’s crown court.

They did so by "providing false information to the police" between December 15, 2021 and May 5, 2022.

Sentence was adjourned to November 23 for the preparation of reports.

Judge Carl Harrison told the defendants: “All options remain open, including custody.”

Ali, of Bedford Road, and Jalal, of Rosslyn Road, were granted conditional bail.