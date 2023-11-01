A written statement by Lee Waters MS, deputy minister for climate change with a responsibility for transport, said the government should provide £6.6 million to the airport as a “one-off measure” to meet new standards which come into force across the UK next year.

The minister said the UK Government had “consistently refused” to support for the transition to Next Generation Security (NGS) 3-D scanners despite Westminster retaining responsibility for aviation security.

“This will ensure that passenger security and safety at Cardiff is equivalent to that at other regulated airports across the UK and will protect the Welsh Government’s investment in the airport for the longer term,” Mr Waters said.

He added that the airport was still recovering from the pandemic - with 28 of the 52 historically serviced non-stop routes back up and running and 910,000 passengers last year.

Cardiff Airport came under scrutiny in recent weeks after budget airline Ryanair announced it was cutting back on its winter schedule, while increasing services at Bristol.

Shadow transport minister Natasha Asghar has said it was “encouraging” to see the government invest in improving the site.

“The infrastructure in Cardiff Airport is something that needs updating and it is good to see the Labour Deputy Minister adopt one of the Welsh Conservatives’ policies to improve the airport,” Ms Asghar said.

“Cardiff Airport requires some much-needed investment, which Labour cannot provide they even asked the UK Government to fund the changes, which is outrageous as the airport is a commodity owned by the Labour Government.

“Whilst today’s news is a positive step from Labour, they must admit that selling the airport to a private company offers better chance for the airport’s revival.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government has said they are “committed to maintaining an airport in Wales because of the benefits it brings to the Welsh economy and its local supply chain”.