The song, Now And Then, comes more than 50 years after the record-breaking group broke up.

Based on a 1970s demo recording of John Lennon, bandmates Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr completed the song last year.

Following Lennon's death in 1980, his wife Yoko Ono gave the recording to the remaining Beatles in 1994 along with Free As A Bird and Real Love, which were released by the band in the same decade.

However, Sir Paul, Sir Ringo and fellow bandmate George Harrison chose not to release Now and Then citing issues extracting Lennon’s vocals due to limited technology at the time.

But now, The Beatles' surviving members Sir Paul and Sir Ringo shared that they used AI technology to extricate and isolate Lennon's voice.

The song from The Beatles will also feature Harrison, who died in 2001, electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995.

When will The Beatles final single Now and Then be released?





The Beatles shared that their last song, Now and Then will be released worldwide at 2pm GMT on Thursday, November 2.

Sir Paul shared that they oversaw the track as they added more backing vocals were added from the original recordings of Here, There And Everywhere, Eleanor Rigby and Because.

Discussing creating the new song, Sir Ringo said: "It was the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It’s far out.”

Now and Then will be followed by two compilation albums,1962-1966, The Red Album, and 1967-1970, The Blue Album, which will be re-released featuring 21 newly added tracks.

When will The Beatles new documentary be released?





Alongside their song, a new documentary on the band and song will be released.

The documentary Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song will premiere at 7.30pm on November 1 on The Beatles’ YouTube channel.