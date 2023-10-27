It is typically diagnosed at a young age and is especially hard to diagnose in adults - but many adults still believe they have it.

Adults with undiagnosed ADHD often struggle with time management. They may always seem to be late, unsure of what needs to be done when, and unclear about how much time they have left to finish important tasks.

Simply being poor with time management, however, does not mean that you necessarily have ADHD.

ADHD is just constantly thinking that a task will take an hour and it takes just 5 minutes OR thinking a task will take 5 minutes and it actually takes an hour and there’s no in between. — Sophia ♥️ (@SophInHer30s) October 24, 2023

Here we take a look at the symptoms and what you will need to do next if any of the following applies to you.

ADHD symptoms:

Hyperactivity and impulsiveness

The main signs of hyperactivity and impulsiveness are:

being unable to sit still, especially in calm or quiet surroundings

constantly fidgeting

being unable to concentrate on tasks

excessive physical movement

excessive talking

being unable to wait their turn

acting without thinking

interrupting conversations

little or no sense of danger

If you think you or your child may have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), speak to a GP. You can also speak to your child’s teacher or their school’s special educational needs coordinator (SENCO).

The GP cannot formally diagnose ADHD, but they can discuss your concerns with you and refer you for a specialist assessment, if necessary. Your school may also be able to arrange a specialist referral for your child.

When you see a GP, they may ask you:

about your symptoms or those of your child

when these symptoms started

where the symptoms occur – for example, at home, in school, college or university, or at work

whether the symptoms affect your or your child's day-to-day life – for example, if they make socialising difficult

if there have been any recent significant events in your or your child's life, such as a death or divorce in the family

if there's a family history of ADHD

about any other problems or symptoms of different health conditions you or your child may have

ADHD in adults

For adults with possible ADHD, the GP will assess your symptoms and may refer you for an assessment if:

you were not diagnosed with ADHD as a child, but your symptoms began during childhood and have been ongoing since

your symptoms cannot be explained by a mental health condition

your symptoms significantly affect your day-to-day life – for example, if you're underachieving at work or find intimate relationships difficult

You may also be referred to a specialist if you had ADHD as a child or young person and your symptoms are now causing moderate or severe functional impairment.

The ADHD urge to rewind to catch something you missed but then get distracted at the same spot and miss it again (this loop continues endlessly) — 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 (@EmmaTolkin) October 21, 2023

Assessment

You or your child may be referred to 1 of the following types of specialist for a formal assessment:

a specialist child or adult psychiatrist

a paediatrician – a specialist in children's health

an appropriately qualified healthcare professional with training and expertise in the diagnosis of ADHD

Who you're referred to depends on your age and what's available in your local area.

There's no simple test to determine whether you or your child has ADHD, but your specialist can make an accurate diagnosis after a detailed assessment. The assessment may include:

a physical examination, which can help rule out other possible causes for the symptoms

a series of interviews with you or your child

interviews or reports from other significant people, such as partners, parents and teachers

Diagnosis in adults

According to the NHS: "Diagnosing ADHD in adults is more difficult because there's some disagreement about whether the list of symptoms used to diagnose children and teenagers also applies to adults.

"In some cases, an adult may be diagnosed with ADHD if they have 5 or more of the symptoms of inattentiveness, or 5 or more of hyperactivity and impulsiveness, listed in diagnostic criteria for children with ADHD.

"As part of your assessment, the specialist will ask about your present symptoms. However, under current diagnostic guidelines, a diagnosis of ADHD in adults cannot be confirmed unless your symptoms have been present from childhood.

"If you find it difficult to remember whether you had problems as a child, your specialist may wish to see your old school records, or talk to your parents, teachers or anyone else who knew you well when you were a child."

the best thing about getting an adult ADHD diagnosis is realizing that one daily pill can instantly make your life 80% easier and the worst thing about getting an adult ADHD diagnosis is realizing that one daily pill could have instantly made your life 80% easier 15 years ago — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) October 24, 2023

For an adult to be diagnosed with ADHD, their symptoms should also have a moderate effect on different areas of their life, such as:

underachieving at work or in education

driving dangerously

difficulty making or keeping friends

difficulty in relationships with partners

If your problems are recent and did not occur regularly in the past, you're not considered to have ADHD. This is because it's currently thought that ADHD cannot develop for the first time in adults.