The popular Chartist festival now has a permanent year-round home on Commercial Street, just a few yards down from the former Chartist uprising site of the Westgate Hotel.

After a busy few weeks of renovation, and the shock termination of the Westgate team's lease on the hotel, the new hub is up and running just in time for this year’s festival, which will be taking place between Thursday 2 and Saturday November 4.

The new site will be an educational hub for people to learn about the Chartist uprising of 1839 and Newport’s key part in the movement to create modern democracy worldwide.

The new venue will act as an educational hub for the community (Image: David Daniel / Kamila Jarczak)Situated just down the street from the Westgate Hotel, the site of the famous 1839 uprising, where 22 Chartist protestors were killed, the building will help to bring Newport’s Chartist heritage to life.

The main highlight of the festival will be the torchlit march in the footsteps of the Chartists from Belle Vue Park, down Stow Hill to the site of the shootings. This will take place on the evening of Saturday, November 4, the 184th anniversary.

With a high turnout expected, participants will be entertained before the march by legendary Welsh folk singer Dafydd Iwan, who will also perform at the Riverfront Centre on the evening of Friday, November 3.

Dafydd Iwan will address the marchers and sing at a rally outside the Westgate following the procession.

The festival will include lots of discussions and lectures about Newport's chartist heritage (Image: David Daniel / Kamila Jarczak)The three-day festival will include a wide variety of music, workshops, lectures, and discussions all designed to bring Newport’s Chartist history to the forefront once more. The full programme of events can be viewed on the Newport Rising website.

Newport Rising director David Daniel has been encouraged by the level of interest in the festival so far.

He said: “Newport Rising festival has become a major fixture in the city’s calendar and we’re confident the new hub will provide a valuable platform for local people and visitors alike to share in our special heritage as a wellspring of modern democracy.

“It will be an exciting facility that encourages the community to explore in their own creative ways the Chartist principles of campaigning for positive change and the right of the working classes. We’re delighted it will be ready in time for this year’s festival.”

Mr Daniel continued: “Newport Rising Festival is made possible by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, we have been able to grow the festival and deliver year-round activities that tell the story of Chartism in South Wales and the fight for democracy.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to Newport Council and the Welsh Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and Newport BID for backing the Newport Rising Festival once again.”