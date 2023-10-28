THOMAS WHITE, 27, of Broad Mead Park, Newport must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 on Magor Road, Langstone on April 5.

His driving licence was endorsed with four points.

PHILLIP SHORTMAN, 36, of Cam Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on January 8.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

CRAIG WATKINS, 18, of Parkes Lane, Tranch, Pontypool was banned from driving for 28 days after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 56mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road on July 10.

He was fined £120 and must pay £90 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JACK PRITCHARD, 28, of Chestnut Drive, Rogiet was fined £140 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport on October 8.

He must pay £85 costs and a £56 surcharge.

NAZIFA BEGUM, 23, of Market Square, Brynmawr must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on April 21.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

KAI PENNELL, 32, of Llandenny Walk, Southville, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing two gift sets worth £40 from Boots on October 20.

SHAMMOD SHARIF, 52, of Alexandra Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on March 22.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER ROSEN, 47, of Llanwern Road, Newport must pay £280 in a fine and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Chepstow Road on March 25.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

JAMES GIBBONS, 32, of Howe Circle, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on April 21.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

ANDREW MCINTYRE, 41, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on March 21.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

MIKOLAJ LODZIANA, 42, of Hughes Avenue, Ebbw Vale must pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 at Waunllwyd on April 20.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.