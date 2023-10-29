ANTHONY ELWYN DAVIES, 39, of Beynon Street, Newbridge must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on April 21.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

JASON CLARKE, 50, of Hamilton Street, Newport must pay £498 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 48mph in a 30mph zone on Queensway, Llanwern on April 4.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

MORE NEWS: Man caught growing 211 cannabis plants in Newport city centre

KAYLEY HALE, 38, of Penrhiw, Brynithel, Abertillery must pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for dumping a carrier bag of rubbish at the southbound lay-by of the A467 on May 13.

LUKE JAMES CHAPMAN, 38, of White Horse Court, Cwmtillery, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 at Waunllwyd, Ebbw Vale on April 20.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

LINDA SPANSWICK, 67, of Ty Trappa Place, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Station Road on August 18.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ROBERT WALTER JARVIS, 81, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar must pay £56 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on April 21.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

LAWRENCE SEIVWRIGHT, 39, of Gaer Vale, Newport was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine on October 20.

STELIAN CAVACIU, 37, of Glandwr Street, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Maesderwen Road, Pontypool on June 14.

His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

PAUL HARRISON, 52, of Brynteg Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on April 1.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.

DAMIAN JONES, 45, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen, Blackwood on April 1.

His driving licence was endorsed with three points.