Gwent Police received a report of the incident at around 1:30pm today, Thursday October 26, with the Welsh Ambulance Service notified around five minutes later.

Officers attended the scene of the two-car crash, along with colleagues from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Welsh Air Ambulance, the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service and pre-hospital immediate care specialists from MEDSERVE Wales.

Fire crews were there to use special equipment to free the people hurt from the damaged cars.

The fire service left those hurt in the care of emergency paramedics.

Three emergency ambulances and two air ambulances were also in attendance, with four people taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

As a result of the incident, the road between the crematorium roundabout and the old Rechem roundabout in both directions has been closed to traffic since 2.15pm.

Gwent Police are yet to reopen the road at time of writing. We will provide you with further updates as and when we get them here, and on our website in the morning.