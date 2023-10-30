IAN DAVID WATKINS, 63, of St Mary Street, Risca was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

OWEN DAVIES, 25, of Waunddu, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood on April 28.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ASHLEY DAVIES, 28, of Newlyn Road, Pantside, Newbridge was banned from driving for 19 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A472 on October 7.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

GARETH URCH, 36, of Duke Street, Abertillery must pay £1,868 in compensation after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Ford Fiesta car in Aberbeeg on August 10, 2021.

He was fined £120 and must pay a £32 surcharge.

JOSHUA DEAN BISTON, 31, of Beaufort Rise, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £685 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend appointments.

JODIE JENNINGS, 36, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool was banned from driving for 16 months after she admitted drink driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Beeches Road on October 7.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SEBASTIAN FULLER, 40, of Windsor Close, Magor must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on August 26.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

NICHOLAS WHELAN, 59, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 at Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on April 2.

His driving licence was endorsed with five points.

LEE HILLARD, 33, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool was fined £120 after he admitted possession of cocaine in Newport on November 11, 2022.

He must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CERI-LEIGH MILTON, 37, of Cwrt Coch Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 on Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn on April 24.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEIRA ANNE SMITH, 38, of Roch Street, Abertillery must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on April 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.