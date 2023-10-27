The closure will be the third weekend the M48 bridge has been closed this month, after previous closures on 7/8 October and last weekend, on October 21 and 22.

It is expected that the bridge will be closed for the full weekend like before, from 6am on Saturday, October 28 to 8pm on Sunday, October 29.

Vehicles will be diverted onto the M4 Prince of Wales bridge.

Public transport routes will also be impacted, with Newport Bus announcing their T7 route from Chepstow to Bristol will be diverted onto the Prince of Wales bridge.

There are further planned closures of the bridge expected in November.