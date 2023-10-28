Majestic, the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, has thrown open the doors to its biggest store outside of London as its bricks-and-mortar expansion gathers further momentum.

The retailer has opened for business in Monmouth, launching a 6,275 sq ft shop on the popular Monnow Street - in close proximity to Waitrose, M&S Food and Cook.

The store is Majestic’s largest in Wales and the second-biggest in their UK portfolio of 207 shops.

The new Monmouth store stocks the full Majestic range of more than 1,200 wines, plus beers, spirits, low and no alcohol alternatives, soft drinks and snacks.

Customers can expect free daily wine tasting at the in-store Tasting Counter, with expert advice from staff.

Other services will include free glass hire for special occasions, free click and collect and next day delivery.

Majestic’s unique ‘No Quibble Guarantee’ also allows customers to return any wines they don’t like in exchange for a replacement bottle of equivalent value.

The store will also support Majestic’s rapidly growing business division, Majestic Commercial, supplying wines to dozens of pubs, bars and restaurants across the south of Wales.

Monmouth is the fourth new location for Majestic in the 2023/24 financial year, and the second this week alone, after the Chippenham store was opened on Tuesday, October 24.

Stores in Rugby and Newark have also been opened in this year, with plans for a smaller store to open in London’s Crouch End in November.

These new stores are part of the company strategy to open one new store a month.

Five stores were opened in 2022/23, including Stafford, Haywards Heath, and a smaller high-street branch in Harpenden, which was a finalist in the Game-Changing Store of the Year category at the Retail Gazette Awards 2023.

Majestic’s focus on its growth strategy has ensured a post-pandemic recovery, with 14 new stores opened since 2019, and supply deals with more than 300 new bars, pubs, restaurants, and leisure venues sealed during the first half of the 2023/24 financial year alone.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “Monmouth is a location we’ve been looking at for some time as part of our expansion plans and so we are delighted to finally be opening a store in the town. Everyone at Majestic is looking forward to serving the local community and bringing our award-winning wines and expert knowledge to the region.

“Majestic are huge champions of experiential retail and opening such a large store in Monmouth underlines our ongoing commitment to bricks and mortar. We are proud to be accelerating our pipeline of new store openings ahead of Christmas and are excited about becoming a part of even more communities across the UK in the coming months.”