The planned windfarm will be capable of generating power equivalent to the needs of 42,000 homes – more than all the households in either Torfaen or Blaenau Gwent.

If approved, the six-turbine Abertillery Wind Farm will be sited between the towns of Abertillery and Abersychan, on the border between Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent council areas, with the capacity to generate approximately 36MW.

Site preparation and construction will begin in 2025 or 2026, with plans for the windfarm to be fully active by 2027.

This pre-application consultation is running from October 19 for six weeks, with RWE to share information on its project website, as well as hold three in-person exhibition events, and follows an informal consultation earlier this year.

Events will be held in Abertillery, Abersychan and Blaenavon, and will enable attendees to meet the team, view information about the project, including maps, photomontages and the draft Environmental Statement, and to then provide feedback.

Project manager for RWE, Ollie Piper said: “We’ve been working hard on developing our proposal for the Abertillery Wind Farm since 2020 and have carried out detailed assessments on the site, looking closely at ground conditions, wildlife including birds for several years, archaeology and the needs of those who use the site for grazing and other purposes.

“We’ve also held discussions with local stakeholders, and conducted an informal public consultation, gathering a huge amount of valuable information, all of which has brought us to this point.

“We are now seeking the input of local people and statutory consultees again as part of the pre-application consultation, prior to the final submission of the planning application to the Welsh Government, who will make a decision in due course.”

In addition to generating clean, green electricity, RWE is committed to supporting the communities that host renewable energy projects by offering flexible community benefits packages which are managed by the communities themselves.

For Abertillery, RWE will put together a package of benefits that will directly benefit local people with decisions made by the community itself. To date, RWE’s wind farm projects across Wales have invested over £15 million into community funds.

Once the consultation period closes, RWE will consider feedback and look to submit the formal Development of National Significance application planning application.

The planning documents, including the draft Environmental Statement, draft Non-Technical Summary, and photomontages, can be found online here.

Consultation events are being held: