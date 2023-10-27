Cwmbran High School will be taken over by the production company during the half term holiday week of Saturday, October 28 to Sunday, November 5 after Torfaen County Borough Council gave the production company permission to do so.

The school is among a group of locations across Torfaen that the council have approved permission for as a location in the new zombie satire, directed by Ben Wheatley, of The Kill List and The Meg 2 fame.

The series is being produced by The Forge and is described as a coming-of-age satire, but with rather a lot of gore.

The official synopsis from Channel 4 reads: “Set in the fictional town of Dambury, the kind of place with stark opportunities and not much to do. Grey, unassuming, forgotten. It’s the last place you’d expect the apocalypse to begin…

“But when an army convoy overturns outside a care home, a chemical leak starts to have an adverse effect on the residents there. The OAPs, led by Cecily and Frank, played by Sue Johnston (The Royle Family) and Paul Bentall (The World’s End), escape the grasp of the army looking to contain their angry, violent, insatiable hunger for raw flesh.”

Filming has been ongoing in Torfaen for weeks (Image: Channel 4)Torfaen Council have granted the production company permission to use further sites across the borough, including Hollybush Way near Coed Eva, and Hollybush Community Hall.

The land will apparently be used as a temporary set for an ‘Army Medical Centre’ and will be returned to its normal state when filming is completed.

Torfaen Council revealed that the request to use this land for the set will be active from Friday, October 27 to Friday, November 10.

Director Ben Wheatley said: ““It’s been amazing working on Generation Z with The Forge and Channel 4. It’s my first original series and a project very close to my heart. I hope everyone loves it as much as we do.”

EastEnders legend Anita Dobson is among the cast of Generation Z (Image: Channel 4)

Commissioning Editor at Channel 4, Rebecca Holdsworth said: “We are so excited that Ben Wheatley has chosen C4 as the place to make his first original TV drama. Generation Z promises to have all of the unique visual flair and mischievous spirit that characterises Ben’s film work; it is in turn wickedly funny, deftly political, and delivers on the kind of eye-popping shocks and thrills that mean this is shaping up to be a zombie drama like no other.”

Confirmed cast members include Anita Dobson, Rebecca Humphries, Robert Lindsay, and Johnny Vegas. There will also be a new star on the block with the casting of upcoming actress Ava Hinds-Jones in her first TV role.