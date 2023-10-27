Summary

Lane closed on Newport M4 between J26 and J27

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Due to a crash lane 1 is closed on the M4 Westbound between J26 Malpas - J27 High Cross.
  • The lane is closed for recovery work after this mornings crash.
  • This is causing heavy congestion in the area.

