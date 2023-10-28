While some may still be enjoying spooky season others may be writing a list and checking it twice, preparing to pay the price (for presents).

With the festive seasons comes late night shopping, encouraging people into Newport city centre (and further afield) for some Christmas shopping.

Below are the opening hours for Friars Walk and Kingsway - if you have a Newport business which will open late this festive season you can let us know here.

Friars Walk:

Friars Walk, in Newport city centre. is generally open from 9am to 6pm, but some additional hours have been announced ahead of Christmas Day.

Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24, when Friars Walk will be open from 9am to 7pm.

Friars Walk will be open from 9am to 7pm in the following Thursday, Friday, and Saturday blocks:

November 25 – November 25;

November 30 – December 2;

December 7 – December 9;

December 14 – December 16;

December 21 – December 23.

On Christmas Eve, Friars Walk will be open from 11am to 4pm before it closes for Christmas Day. On Boxing Day, the shopping centre will open from 10am to 5pm.

Finally, on New Years Eve (December 31) Friars Walk will open from 11am to 5pm although some retail will be closed. Normal trading hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Kingsway shopping centre:

On Thursday, November 23, Kingsway in Newport city centre will open from 9am to 8pm as opposed to the usual 5.30pm closing time on Thursdays.

This additional two-and-a-half hours of shopping time will then be available on the following Thursdays:

November 30;

December 7;

December 14;

December 21.

On Black Friday (November 24) and other days the shopping centre will open from 9am to 5.30am as usual – excluding Sundays when it opens from 10am to 4pm.

This includes on Christmas Eve which falls on a Sunday this year; Kingsway shopping centre will be closed on Christmas Day.

The Sunday hours (10am-4pm) will also apply on Boxing Day (December 26) and on New Year Eve and New Year Day.