Live

Emergency services at crash scene on A4042, Pontypool

Emergency
Traffic
Pontypool
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are dealing with a crash on the A4042 Southbound between Pontymoel and Rechem.
  • The road is currently closed.
  • The police is advising those in the area and to find alternative routes for your journey.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos