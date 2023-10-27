The event will take place on October 28, as the earth’s shadow will black out part of the Moon.

This is everything you need to know about the partial lunar eclipse taking place this weekend.

What is a partial lunar eclipse?





An eclipse of the Moon occurs when the Earth lies directly between the Sun and the Moon and the Moon lies in the shadow of the Earth.

During a partial lunar eclipse, the Earth’s shadow only blocks part of the Moon.

Royal Museums Greenwich explains: “During the partial phase of the eclipse, part of the Moon travels through the Earth's full 'umbral' shadow.

“However, on this occasion only a very small section of the Moon will be covered by the umbra at maximum eclipse, though the whole northern half of the Moon will be darkened by the penumbral shadow.”

When to see the partial lunar eclipse

The eclipse will begin just after 7pm on Saturday, October 28. It is unlikely you will notice anything at this time as the shadow is so week, however, over the next 90 minutes you will notice a gradual shadow emerging.

By 8.30pm a shadow on the moon will be noticeable on the surface on the moon.

The maximum eclipse will occur at 9.15pm, this is when the moon will be as covered as it will get during the partial lunar eclipse.

At 10pm, the moon will start to exit the Earth’s shadow, and by 11.30pm the eclipse will be over.