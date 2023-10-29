One of the best things about Christmas for children is to visit Father Christmas and share with him what they want for the big day.

Despite being October, it is not too early to think about where to take the kids to see Santa. Here are five places he will be visiting across Gwent and Caerphilly.

Christmas at the Meadows - Caerphilly

Meet Santa and his reindeer at the meadow farm between December 1 - December 24, with plenty of festive activities on offer along with a gift.

Children can write and post letters and participate in a Christmas hunt with full farm access and animal petting.

Christmas experience at The Meadows this December. Picture: Google (Image: Google)

Prices are £25 for adults and children with a gift or £12.50 without a gift while those under 1s go free.

Located at: Gypsy Lane, Caerphilly, CF15 7UN

Santa Experience at Colliers - Caerphilly

Santa and his reindeer will be at the Colliers Adventure Farm from December 2 until December 23.

Children can enjoy meeting the man himself, along with Christmas crafts and creating reindeer food with Mrs Claus or Santa's Elf.

Santa and his elves at the Christmas Grotto in the Cwmbran Shopping Centre. Picture: Google (Image: Google)

Prices: Adults, £11.95, Child over 18 months, £21.95 (includes present), Children under 18 months, £9.95 with current or free without, Disabled child with carer: £21.95.

Located at: Caerphilly Road, Nelson, Treharris, CF46 6PR

Santa Tea Party - Coldra

Santa returns to The Celtic Manor from November, 26 until December 24.

Children can enjoy a magical afternoon tea in the Caernarfon Suite with a special visit from Santa.

Santa at Santa's Grotto in the Celtic Manor. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest)

Prices: Adult, £34 and Child aged 12 and under, £24.

Located at: Coldra Wood, The Usk Valley, Chepstow Rd, Newport NP18 1HQ

Santas Grotto at Cwmbran Centre - Cwmbran

Santa's Grotto will be at the Cwmbran Centre from November 24, until December 24.

The Grotto’s Grand Reveal will be in Gwent Square between 12 pm to 5 pm.

Santa and his elves at the Christmas Grotto in the Cwmbran Shopping Centre. Picture: newsquest (Image: newsquest)

Price: £3 per child

Located at: Cwmbran Centre, Powys House, Cwmbran, NP44 1PB

Llandegfedd Lake - Pontypool

Santa will visit Llandegfedd Reservoir following a breakfast brunch at the Lakeside Cafe.

Children will enjoy breakfast brunch and will then be welcomed to the cafe balcony to witness Santa's arrival followed by chat and gift.

Santa will return to Llandegfedd Reservoir this year. Picture : Llandegfedd Reservoir (Image: Llandegfedd Lake)

Price: Adult, £13.95 and Children, £17.95

Located at: Coed y Paen, Pontypool, NP4 0SY