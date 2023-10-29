After Hallowe'en and Bonfire night, it will be time to get the Christmas decorations down from the attic to mark the start of the festive season.
One of the best things about Christmas for children is to visit Father Christmas and share with him what they want for the big day.
Despite being October, it is not too early to think about where to take the kids to see Santa. Here are five places he will be visiting across Gwent and Caerphilly.
Christmas at the Meadows - Caerphilly
Meet Santa and his reindeer at the meadow farm between December 1 - December 24, with plenty of festive activities on offer along with a gift.
Children can write and post letters and participate in a Christmas hunt with full farm access and animal petting.
Prices are £25 for adults and children with a gift or £12.50 without a gift while those under 1s go free.
Located at: Gypsy Lane, Caerphilly, CF15 7UN
Santa Experience at Colliers - Caerphilly
Santa and his reindeer will be at the Colliers Adventure Farm from December 2 until December 23.
Children can enjoy meeting the man himself, along with Christmas crafts and creating reindeer food with Mrs Claus or Santa's Elf.
Prices: Adults, £11.95, Child over 18 months, £21.95 (includes present), Children under 18 months, £9.95 with current or free without, Disabled child with carer: £21.95.
Located at: Caerphilly Road, Nelson, Treharris, CF46 6PR
Santa Tea Party - Coldra
Santa returns to The Celtic Manor from November, 26 until December 24.
Children can enjoy a magical afternoon tea in the Caernarfon Suite with a special visit from Santa.
Prices: Adult, £34 and Child aged 12 and under, £24.
Located at: Coldra Wood, The Usk Valley, Chepstow Rd, Newport NP18 1HQ
Santas Grotto at Cwmbran Centre - Cwmbran
Santa's Grotto will be at the Cwmbran Centre from November 24, until December 24.
The Grotto’s Grand Reveal will be in Gwent Square between 12 pm to 5 pm.
Price: £3 per child
Located at: Cwmbran Centre, Powys House, Cwmbran, NP44 1PB
Llandegfedd Lake - Pontypool
Santa will visit Llandegfedd Reservoir following a breakfast brunch at the Lakeside Cafe.
Children will enjoy breakfast brunch and will then be welcomed to the cafe balcony to witness Santa's arrival followed by chat and gift.
Price: Adult, £13.95 and Children, £17.95
Located at: Coed y Paen, Pontypool, NP4 0SY
