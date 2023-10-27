Summary

Oil spillage in Newport from Christchurch Hill to Beechwood Park

By Lauran O'Toole

Our live feed has now finished.

  • The police have told the public to avoid the area whilst they deal with an oil spillage in Newport between Christchurch Hill to Beechwood Park.
  • This is making driving conditions difficult.
  • The council will be attending as soon as possible, according to Gwent Police.

