Another has praised the ‘first-class environment’ on offer in the city-centre facility.

Sitting between Usk Way and the banks of the River Usk, the Campus provides a wealth of conference and event facilities in a modern setting. It has a range of flexible exhibition and meeting spaces available, with events held on site supported by USW’s professional and experienced event management team.

In the heart of the city, and adjacent to the Friars Walk shopping centre, there are a number of car parks within walking distance, while the main train and bus stations are less than a 10-minute walk from the Campus.

Facilities available on the site include a flexible exhibition space, meeting rooms, lecture theatres, breakout spaces, a boardroom, dance studio, and a roof terrace perfect for barbecues and outdoor drinks receptions.

For work-based events, there is complimentary wifi, audio-visual equipment, technical support, on-site catering and tailor-made menus, event management packages, and delegate accommodation packages with neighbouring hotels and self-catering providers.

Lisa Richards, Talent and Learning Lead at Newport City Homes, said: “Using the facilities at the USW Newport Campus has been a game changer for us.

“Bringing our colleagues away from the office and into a spacious, modern environment has allowed us to truly achieve out learning objectives in the most positive way.

“The boardroom offers a versatile set up where we can run a multitude of different activities while being sure that we have the privacy to allow for in depth discussions.

“Making the experience even better is the excellent catering facilities and staff from the campus. I would encourage anyone to take a look at what is on offer.”

Kevin Christie, Director at Christie Wells Associates, said: “I would describe USW’s Newport Campus as a first-class environment for learning and working. The building is a very elegant architectural structure, with state-of-the-art facilities and is extremely light and airy.

“The boardroom, which is on the top floor of the building, is well equipped, including a private dining facility, and enjoys the most wonderful panoramic views across the City and beyond.

“Add this to exception levels of customer service from the events team, then you have an impressive offering. Having used USW Newport Campus extensively over the past five years, I highly recommend it.”

* USW is the headline sponsor of the 2023 South Wales Argus Business Awards and will the ceremony on November 16 at its Newport Campus.