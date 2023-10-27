The crash took place on Mountain Road at about 9.50am on Wednesday 25 October involving one car which had collided with a tree.

A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from the Caerphilly area, attended hospital for treatment.

The man has been charged with attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

The B4263 Mountain Road was closed both ways from Cardiff Turn Off to Warren Drive for over 10 hours after a crash.

Diversions were put in place and the police advised the public to 'avoid the area.'

