A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a Caerphilly crash.
The crash took place on Mountain Road at about 9.50am on Wednesday 25 October involving one car which had collided with a tree.
A 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from the Caerphilly area, attended hospital for treatment.
The man has been charged with attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
The B4263 Mountain Road was closed both ways from Cardiff Turn Off to Warren Drive for over 10 hours after a crash.
Diversions were put in place and the police advised the public to 'avoid the area.'
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Mountain Road, Caerphilly at around 9.50am on Wednesday 25 October.
“Officers attended and the collision involved a car and tree.
“The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle dangerously and has since been charged.”
