If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Keating, eight years old, female, Pomeranian. Keating has come on leaps and bounds since she first arrived but is still wary of the world. She has come from a breeder. She will need a home with a resident dog. Keating has never lived in a home before so she will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as housetraining and walking on a harness/lead.

Illana, three years old, female, Shih Tzu. Illana has come to us from a breeder. Illana has never known life without the company of other dogs so she will need a resident dog to help her settle into her new home. Illana is a fab girl that would be a perfect addition to any calm and loving home.

Issac, six years old, male, Cocker Spaniel- In foster in Hampshire. Issac needs a special family which understands they’ll need to carry on working with him and helping him flourish. Issac arrived terrified of humans. Now in foster he is progressing. Issac needs a home where there are multiple resident dogs so he can fit into the pack and flourish.

Betty, two years old, female, German Shepherd Dog. Betty has come to us from a breeder. She is an outgoing girl who brings a smile to everyone she meets. She already walks on a lead and loves to go out on adventures. She can live with resident dogs or be an only dog where someone is home most of the day. Betty has never lived in a home before.

Alfie, one year old, male, Labrador cross Retriever. Alfie is a very lovely happy boy bursting with energy who has come to us from a home. He would be best suited as an only dog in an active home. Alfie knows commands. He is strong on the lead and adopters will need to be able to handle this and help him learn to walk more sensibly. Alfie has heaps of energy and needs a similarly suited home where he can have plenty of exercise and enrichment.