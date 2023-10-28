We all know that dogs are a man/woman's best friend - it's a common phrase that has been used for decades.
From Golden Retrievers and Labradors to Border Collies and Dachshunds, every dog is just as cute as the next.
But what is the most popular dog breed? And the most popular name?
The team at Admiral Pet Insurance has the answer - having used internal data to discover which dog breeds and names have conquered the hearts of pet owners in Wales.
Most popular dog breed in Wales
The Labrador Retriever was the most popular dog breed in Wales, according to Admiral Pet Insurance.
Experts at Admiral described the popular dog breed as "affectionate and good with other dogs and children".
The "faithful and friendly" Cocker Spaniel was the second most popular breed amongst Welsh dog owners.
The top 10 most popular dog breeds in Wales are:
- Labrador Retriever
- Cocker Spaniel
- Jack Russell Terrier
- French Bulldog
- Border Collie
- Shih Tzu
- Cockerpoo
- Golden Retriever
- Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund
- German Shepherd
Most popular dog name in Wales
When it comes to dog names, Bella was the most popular among owners in Wales.
There were a number of names that appeared that were among the most popular in Wales amongst dogs and cats - these included Luna, Milo and Willow.
The top 10 most popular dog names in Wales, according to Admiral Pet Insurance, are:
- Bella
- Buddy
- Luna
- Teddy
- Milo
- Lola
- Max
- Poppy
- Coco
- Willow
Admiral Pet Insurance also revealed the most popular cat breed and name in Wales.
The most popular cat breed was Domestic Shorthair, while the most popular name was Luna.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here