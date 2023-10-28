From Golden Retrievers and Labradors to Border Collies and Dachshunds, every dog is just as cute as the next.

But what is the most popular dog breed? And the most popular name?

The team at Admiral Pet Insurance has the answer - having used internal data to discover which dog breeds and names have conquered the hearts of pet owners in Wales.

Admiral Pet Insurance has come up with the top 10 most popular dog breeds and names in Wales. (Image: Getty Images)

Most popular dog breed in Wales

The Labrador Retriever was the most popular dog breed in Wales, according to Admiral Pet Insurance.

Experts at Admiral described the popular dog breed as "affectionate and good with other dogs and children".

The "faithful and friendly" Cocker Spaniel was the second most popular breed amongst Welsh dog owners.

The top 10 most popular dog breeds in Wales are:

Labrador Retriever Cocker Spaniel Jack Russell Terrier French Bulldog Border Collie Shih Tzu Cockerpoo Golden Retriever Miniature Smooth Haired Dachshund German Shepherd

A Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in Wales according to Admiral Pet Insurance. (Image: Getty Images)

Most popular dog name in Wales

When it comes to dog names, Bella was the most popular among owners in Wales.

There were a number of names that appeared that were among the most popular in Wales amongst dogs and cats - these included Luna, Milo and Willow.

The top 10 most popular dog names in Wales, according to Admiral Pet Insurance, are:

Bella Buddy Luna Teddy Milo Lola Max Poppy Coco Willow

Admiral Pet Insurance also revealed the most popular cat breed and name in Wales.

The most popular cat breed was Domestic Shorthair, while the most popular name was Luna.