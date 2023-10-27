Account holders with the major bank received an alert through the Barclays app telling them online and telephone banking services would be unavailable for over an hour on Sunday morning.

Barclays said customers will still be able to use cash machines and pay using their cards but some payments may be declined.

Barclays' online and telephone banking services to be temporarily unavailable

Barclays said the interruption to its online and telephone banking services was due to work being carried out to put their clocks back this weekend.

The banking services will be unavailable between 1am and 2.30am (BST).

Some payments may be declined as part of the disruption to Barclays banking services on Sunday (October 29). (Image: PA)

Barclays, in the alert sent to customers, said: "This Sunday, 29 October between 01:00 BST to 02:30 GMT, we need to work on our systems to put our clocks back.

"While we do this, you won't be able to use Online or Telephone Banking.

"You'll be able to see your balance and recent transactions in the app, but not make payments or transfers.

"We'll add any payments to your accounts as soon as we're back up and running.

"You can still use cash machines and pay using your cards, but some payments may be declined."

For more information, you can visit the Barclays app.

You can sign up to request a text message when the work has been finished, once again through the app by selecting 'Help' and then 'Our service status'.