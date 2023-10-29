They are being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

Fabio is a one-year-old rabbit which was origianlly found wandering the Llanyravon area of Cwmbran before being taken in by a member of the public. They had a dog in the home already and apparently Fabio was not phased by his presence.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "Fabio is a very friendly bun who prefers a calm approach. He spends a lot of time in his outside run here therefore access to an outdoor, grassy run is essential for him.

Fabio is a friendly bunny looking for a new home

"Fabio could potentially be paired up with a female to keep him company.

"He enjoys nibbling on his enrichment items provided but once he has had enough, he will go back into his indoor run for a lay down and a snooze on the upstairs level.

"He could be rehomed with older, sensible children that will continue with his socialisation and grooming when needed."

Rocco is a long-haired Chihuahua who was born in October 2021.

He arrived at the sanctuary in July because his owner didn't have enough time for him.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "We are looking for a specific home for Rocco with an owner who has experience of dogs as he can be quite nervous at times. He needs an owner with patience and understanding as he is not fully house trained.

"Rocco is an absolute sweetheart. He loves cuddles and is very excited to see his handlers every morning.

"He loves going out for walks and gets on well with staff dogs.

"Rocco would absolutely love another dog within the home to keep him company and therefore, we are looking for a home with a companion for him or a home without another dog that has a lot of time to dedicate too him.

"Rocco would be a great dog for training as he is young, energetic and agile."

For more details go to the All Creatures Great and Small website.