Devauden bonfire night and fireworks was set to take place on Sunday, November 5, but instead have been cancelled.

Head of logistics for the event David Maddocks said the cancelled event is ‘causing chaos’.

In response Tim Walker, chair of trustees for Devauden Village Hall said they were 'unable to recruit as many volunteers which meant that they could not guarantee a safe event and were forced to take the very difficult decision to cancel'.

Mr Maddocks said: “I have been involved with this event for over 40 years and it has been running for 80 years. It has been cancelled by the trustees.

“They wanted ticketing and wristbands for the event at such late notice and I told them it logistically wouldn’t be possible to check tickets on the highway. They told me if I didn’t agree they would cancel.

“The meeting to find volunteers was held online even though the website said it would be held in person.

“They also claimed that the event was getting bigger and bigger when it was actually quieter last year. I suggested not to advertise to cut numbers, but this was ignored.

“I sent an email offering to do the whole event with my NFU cover using just the hall grounds to improve the parking and to use the hall field.

“Having spent over forty years improving the event it deeply saddens me to have it called off for lack of forward planning by the trustees.

“People are very angry it is causing chaos. I am angry and upset.

“We raised £4,000 last year and we had a bar restaurant, bar and music.

“If my health is ok, I’m going to hold a bonfire night on my own farm next year.

“I’d like to thank the helpers for all their help, they have been amazing.”

Mr Walker, chair of trustees for village hall, said: “Last year’s bonfire and fireworks event attracted an unexpectedly high attendance from people from across Wales and into England. We were only able to cope because we had a team of some 30 volunteers who worked tirelessly to manage the flow of people and traffic.

“Unfortunately, this year we were unable to recruit as many volunteers which meant that we could not guarantee a safe event and were forced to take the very difficult decision to cancel.

“We understand and share the disappointment that our decision has caused. But having had feedback in previous years from the Police and Monmouthshire County Council Highways department about the need to improve the way we manage traffic at this event, it has to be a priority for us.

“We intend to scale down the event next year and in subsequent years to one that solely serves Devauden and its surrounding areas. We are considering a range of measures to this end and will begin our recruitment campaign for volunteers much earlier than we were able to do this year.

“Quite apart from the disappointment, the cancellation of the event means a loss of much needed income for the village hall which relies totally on fundraising activities to ensure its economic viability. Nevertheless, we could not in all conscience put the safety of the public at risk for financial reward, no matter how great.”

In a Facebook post Hood Memorial Hall for Devauden said: “Devauden Bonfire Night Cancelled.

“The hall trustees have made the difficult decision not to organise a bonfire and fireworks on November 5 this year.

“The annual fireworks have become a very popular part of the village calendar and have attracted people from far afield. Last year's attendance was particularly high and the team was at full stretch managing traffic and visitors.

“After lengthy discussions, it was felt that we could not run an event safely this year. Only a small number of people volunteered to help and with only five trustees the hall committee is not large enough to run the event without support.

“We will be considering practical ways of restricting numbers in future years so we can run a smaller event primarily for the benefit of local residents.

“This decision was not taken lightly and we recognise that many will be disappointed, but safety at a fireworks event is paramount.