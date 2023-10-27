The weapons surrendered included two illegal firearms, twenty-eight licensed legally held firearms, and twenty-three BB guns and air weapons, which, while not illegal, can cause injuries in the wrong hands.

South Wales Police said: "The surrender of these firearms, together with ammunition and accessories demonstrates the excellent support of the public."

Huge hall of firearms surrendered (Image: South Wales Police)

Ammunition was given up as well (Image: South Wales Police)

Detective Inspector Chris Williams said every gun given up is one less that can fall into the wrong hands.

“We are thankful to all those who surrendered their firearms over the month," said DI Williams.

"The success of this campaign is good news and is a further step in protecting our communities from all forms of violent crime.

"To reassure you, South Wales Police has very low rates of gun crime, and the UK in general has some of the lowest gun crime rates in the world.

"But every gun given up during this surrender is one less that can fall into the wrong hands.

"We are also very grateful for partner agencies supporting this campaign and ensuring it was a success.

"Although our campaign is at an end, the public can still surrender firearms to police stations, and we will welcome any surrender.”

If you have any information regarding gun crime in South Wales, please contact SWP on 101 or Crimestoppers Wales anonymously on 0800 555 111